40-year-old man dead after overnight gun battle in southwest Atlanta

A flurry of gunshots ended with a 40-year-old man dead Saturday morning and a suspect on the run.

Shell casings blanketed the Cascade Glen Apartments parking lot, after a shootout between the 40-year-old and at least one other person, according to Atlanta police.

Gunfire sounded off around 2:30 a.m.

Major Dan Rasmussen with Atlanta police described it as a "gun battle" and cited numerous 'shots fired' calls to the police.

When officers arrived at the 3900 block of Campbellton Road, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest; he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.

In the meantime, investigators are canvassing the area, searching for property damage, surveillance video, and eyewitness accounts.

"We believe we have at least one witness to the crime that we’re interviewing right now," Rasmussen said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.