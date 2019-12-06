4 now in custody for Airbnb armed robbery

Atlanta police make a fourth and final arrest in a violent home invasion turned armed robbery at an Airbnb house.

Officers took Tyrone Robinson into custody on Friday morning.

Investigators said Robinson and 23-year-old Maxx Pritchett were armed November 8 when they broke into a home on Wylie Avenue during a house party, and robbed several party-goers.

RELATED: 3 college students arrested in connection to armed robbery at Airbnb house party

Two Life University lacrosse players are also charged.

Lauren Riley and Lyndsey Kallish are accused of helping the two young men pull off the crime.

RELATED: Police: Armed robbery at Airbnb house party