3 college students arrested in connection to armed robbery at Airbnb house party

Three people have been taken into custody in connection to an armed robbery at an Airbnb house party.

Lyndsey Kallish, Lauren Rielly, and Maxx Pritchett are all facing several charges for their involvement.

Earlier this month Atlanta police responded to a home on Wyllie Street.

RELATED: Police: Armed robbery at Airbnb house party

Victims said they were having a party when a group of masked people entered through an unlocked door with guns.

Police said they struck two of the victims with the weapons.

The victims said the suspects went throughout the home taking cell phones and wallets.

Advertisement

The two female suspects are students at Life University.

The school sent out a statement reading:

“Life University is aware of the arrests and ongoing investigation involving two of our students, and we understand the serious nature of the incident. At this time, both students have been placed on interim suspension from the institution, pending the outcome of University process. The University has no further comment on the investigation until all matters have been settled through the legal system.”