Police: Armed robbery at Airbnb house party

Atlanta Police are investigating after an early morning armed robbery at a Airbnb rental house Friday.

Officers were called to the scene at 1041 Wylie Street around 2:30 a.m. Victims told investigtors two men wearing masks walked into the house where a party was taking place, the door was not locked. Police say the suspects struck at least one person with a weapon and demanded money and cellphones.

The suspects then fled on foot. Officers describe the case as a home invasion and did find a couple cellphones down the street as they canvassed the area.

EMS was called to the scene, but no one was transported. Police say they will review surveillance cameras for additional information.

