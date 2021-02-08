4 killed in multi-vehicle wreck on I-285 in DeKalb

Four people were killed in a multi-vehicle accident overnight Monday off I-285 in DeKalb County.

The wreck happened around 1 a.m. at I-285 E and Moreland Avenue.

According to DeKalb County Police, there were at least four vehicles involved. The victims were all male adults.

The highway was shut down for at least five hours, but has since reopened.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

