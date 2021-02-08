Driver struck, killed while changing flat tire on I-285, police say

article

A driver was killed while changing a flat tire on I-285 early Monday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on I-285 outer loop near Lawrenceville Highway and Lavista Road.

The victim, a male, was changing his flat tire near the median wall when he was struck by a vehicle, according to DeKalb County Police. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

No further information has been released at this time.

