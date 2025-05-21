Wrong voter precinct cards mailed to some Cobb County residents

article

The Brief Cobb County officials say a human error has sent incorrect voter precinct cards to some of the county's residents. Authorities say that the incorrect name does not mean that the voter listed was registered at the address. The correct cards should be sent out by the end of the week.



Cobb County officials are apologizing after some of the county's residents received the wrong voter precinct cards.

Officials say residents in nine of the county's 148 precincts may have received cards addressed for voters who don't live at that address.

What they're saying:

Officials say a "human error" during a transfer of address data led to the incorrect cards.

The county is required to notify voters if their polling place is changing before the 2025 elections.

"Our office is working with our vendor to send corrected cards to affected households," Elections Director Tate Fall said.

Authorities say that the incorrect name does not mean that the listed voter was registered at the address and the card can't be used as an ID while voting.

What's next:

The correct cards are expected to be sent out by the end of the week.

Officials say voters can always check their polling locations on the Secretary of State's My Voter Page.