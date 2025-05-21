Family of Fulton County man jailed 3 years without trial demand release

The Brief Leon Moss, 32, has been held in Fulton County Jail since September 2022 without a trial following serious allegations. His family and the New Order Human Rights Organization allege insufficient evidence and prosecutorial misconduct. A press conference is planned after Wednesday’s motions hearing to call for his immediate release.



The family of a Fulton County man who has been held in jail for nearly three years is demanding his release, claiming he was falsely accused and is the victim of a flawed legal process.

What we know:

Leon Moss, 32, was arrested in September 2022 after a woman called 911, alleging that she and her child had been sexually assaulted and that her vehicle had been stolen. Moss was taken into custody following those accusations and has remained behind bars since then without standing trial.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning for a motions hearing in the case.

What they're saying:

Supporters, including members of the New Order Human Rights Organization, are calling for Moss’s immediate release. They allege that the case against him lacks sufficient evidence and point to what they say is prosecutorial misconduct. The group plans to hold a press conference following the hearing to further press their demands.

Why you should care:

The case has raised concerns about prolonged pretrial detention and due process in Fulton County.