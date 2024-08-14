Stone Mountain daycare workers plead guilty in child abuse investigation

Three women accused of abusing babies and toddlers at a DeKalb County daycare center and failing to report it have pleaded guilty to their charges.

Appearing in court on Wednesday, 28-year-old Alexis Renee Swain, 21-year-old Cori Chambers and 56-year-old Cassandra Chambers stood before a judge to accept their sentences.

An investigation into the Appletree Learning Center and Academy on East Ponce De Leon Avenue began over two years ago after a concerned parent reported injuries on her child's face, leading to the discovery of inappropriate discipline practices affecting 13 alleged victims at the daycare.

Swain faced 29 counts of cruelty to children, while Corey Chambers was charged with five counts of cruelty to children. Cassandra Chambers was facing one count of failure to report suspected child abuse.

During the hearing Wednesday morning, the state called a child abuse pediatrician to the stand, who testified about both the physical and mental impacts of abuse on the young victims, as well as the broader effects on their families.

After pleading guilty, a judge sentenced Swain to 10 years with the first five in custody. Core Chambers was sentenced to 10 years probation, 120 days in house arrest, and 80 hours of community service. Cassandra Chambers will have 12 months of probation, 80 hours of community service, and will no longer be allowed to watch any kids besides her own.

Previous complaints about the DeKalb County daycare

According to state records, the facility has had complaints in the past.

In 2018, the state looked into a complaint that some staff members had incomplete training.

In 2019, the state found several issues and the daycare was told to limit the number of children to the licensed capacity of the facility and to train staff to ensure food served to the children does not present a choking hazard.