3 murder suspects arrested on same day for 2 shootings in Clayton County

article

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of 3 people wanted for two separate murders.

On Feb. 2, Clayton County Police responded to a shooting incident at a Family Dollar store located at 5425 Riverdale.

Upon arrival, officers found a person who had been shot to death on the floor. The investigators, led by Chief Kevin Roberts, identified Montevious Garrison as the suspect. Arrest warrants were issued for Garrison on charges including murder during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, and reckless conduct.

PREVIOUS: Family Dollar store shooting: Clayton County manhunt for gunman in homicide

Chief Roberts placed Garrison at the top of the county's Most Wanted List and activated the Elite Fugitive Unit. The unit, along with the assistance of the Newnan Police Department, apprehended Garrison June 6 without incident in Newnan. Garrison is currently held at Coweta County Jail on local charges and will be transported to Clayton County for further proceedings.

MONTEVIOUS GARRISON

On April 30, Clayton County Police responded to a shooting call in Riverdale. Officers discovered an open door at the residence and found a victim with gunshot wounds and a significant amount of blood on the kitchen walls and floor. The investigation led to the identification of Saisha Gibson and Jason Jefferson as the suspects. Warrants were obtained for their arrest on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and home invasion.

SAISHA GIBSON AND JASON JEFFERSON

Gibson and Jefferson were subsequently added to the county's Most Wanted List. With the assistance of the US Marshal’s Service South Regional Fugitive Task Force (SERFTF) and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, they were located and arrested June 6 at a friend's house in DeKalb County. Both suspects are now in custody at Clayton County Jail, awaiting their court appearances.