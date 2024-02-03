Family Dollar store shooting: Clayton County manhunt for gunman in homicide

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Clayton County police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Family Dollar store located at 5425 Riverdale Road on Feb. 2, 2024. (FOX 5)

The gunman responsible for a deadly shooting at a Family Dollar store in Clayton County remains on the run.

Few details about the homicide have been released.

Officers from the Clayton County Police Department were dispatched to the scene at the 5000 block of Riverdale Road following reports of a shooting incident. Upon arrival, authorities discovered a person who had been fatally shot.

The suspect, reportedly fleeing the scene in a dark-colored SUV, remains at large.

The Clayton County Police Department urges anyone with information regarding the shooting to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Details can be provided anonymously, and any information could be crucial to solving this case.