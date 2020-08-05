3 more COVID-19 cases at Cherokee County Schools; 61 students, 4 educators now quarantined

Three days into the school year and parents at three more schools in Cherokee County have received letters informing them of additional covid-19 cases.

As of Wednesday, school officials confirmed at least four educators and 61 students at four different schools must quarantine for the next two weeks because of possible exposure. This after the school district confirmed three more cases, one each at Hasty ES Fine Arts Academy, Dean Rusk Middle School, and R.M. Moore ES STEM Academy. This is in addition to a case previously reported Tuesday at Sixes Elementary School.

This after the school district confirmed two more cases, one each at Hasty ES Fine Arts Academy, Dean Rusk Middle School, and a case of possible exposure at R.M. Moore ES STEM Academy. This is in addition to a case previously reported Tuesday at Sixes Elementary School.

Sixes Elementary School in Cherokee County, Georgia on August 4, 2020. (FOX 5)

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

A first-grade student at Hasty Elementary School Fine Arts Academy tested positive on Monday, school officials confirmed. Three students from the child’s class and the teacher, and seven students from the after-school program must quarantine for two weeks, but the exposure does not require the closure of the class, officials said. The student showed no signs of illness during school but develop symptoms after school when he was tested. The student did not attend Tuesday and parents informed the school about the positive results Wednesday.

At Dean Rusk Middle School, officials said an eighth-grade student tested positive after attending classes Monday. All the children affected were sent home early Wednesday. Officials said 15 students must quarantine for two weeks but the district did not close any classes and it did not impact any of the staff. Quarantined students will receive instruction online. The student who tested positive showed symptoms after school Monday and was absent Tuesday. Test results came back and were shared with the school on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

School officials said a kindergarten teacher at R.M. Moore Elementary School STEM Academy began showing symptoms of COVID-19 Monday. The teacher was out Tuesday and Wednesday. While her test results have not come back, the Georgia Department of Health recommended to the district to treat it as a positive case due to her exposure to a family member with a confirmed case. As a result, her 16 students and a paraprofessional were all asked to quarantine for two weeks. The teacher’s classroom will be temporarily closed.

None of the children that encountered those with confirmed cases have shown symptoms yet, the school district stressed but were asked to quarantine out of an abundance of caution. In addition, each classroom and area where the students were will be deep cleaned.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia