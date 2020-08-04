Student at Sixes Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19

Officials say a second-grade student at Sixes Elementary School in Cherokee County has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cherokee County Schools said the student was in class on Monday.

Officials said all the parents of those who came in close contact with the student received an in-person notification and the rest of the school received a letter.

Sixes Elementary School in Cherokee County, Georgia on August 4, 2020. (FOX 5)

The teacher and 20 students will be quarantined for the next two weeks and will be on remote learning during that time.

Officials said the teacher has shown no symptoms.

“We continue to encourage all parents to temperature scan and monitor students closely for any sign of potential illness. Students should remain at home if they are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, new or persistent cough, headache, loss of taste or smell, fatigue and/or stomach issues (diarrhea). We appreciate your continued support!” the letter sent home to parents reads in part.

Sixes Elementary School in Cherokee County, Georgia on August 4, 2020. (FOX 5)

This is the first positive COVID-19 case since the district reopened school on Monday.

