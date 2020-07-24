3 in custody in connection to death of sisters whose bodies were found under a Rome bridge

Three people are now behind bars in connection with the double homicide of two sisters in Rome, Georgia, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced. The GBI and Rome Police Department along with several other agencies held a press conference Thursday.

The bodies of 19-year-old Vanita Richardson and 30-year-old Clarice Truvenia Campbell were discovered on a bank under the East Rome Bypass bridge near the bank of the Etowah River near Grizzard Park, according to Floyd County Chief Deputy Coroner Connie Chandler.

Desmond Lavonta Brown, Devin Lashawn Watts, and Christopher Leedarius Pullen all booked into the Floyd County Jail without bond.

Desmond Lavonta Brown (Floyd County Sheriff's Office)

Brown, 28, was charged with two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by first offender probationer, theft by taking, three counts of tampering with evidence, false statements and writings, and two counts of abandonment of a dead body.

Devin Lashawn Watts (Floyd County Sheriff's Office)

Watts, 36, charged with two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by taking, three counts of tampering with evidence, false statements and writings, and two counts of abandonment of a dead body.

Christopher Leedarius Pullen (Floyd County Sheriff's Office)

Pullen, 23, charged two counts of with felony murder, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of abandonment of a dead body, three counts of tampering with evidence, theft by taking, false statements and writings.

Investigators say they have recovered Vanita Richardson's car in the City of South Fulton. The gold 1997 Toyota Corolla had been missing since the victims’ death. The car was taken into evidence in Rome.

Details surrounding the sisters' deaths were not released. Investigators say they have to wrap up the case and turn it over to prosecutors before they can release further information.