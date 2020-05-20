2 charged in connection to sisters found dead under bridge in Rome

Two suspects were arrested this week in connection with the double homicide of two sisters in Rome, Georgia, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday.

The bodies of 19-year-old Vanita Richardson and 30-year-old Clarice Truvenia Campbell were discovered on a bank under the East Rome Bypass bridge near the bank of the Etowah River near Grizzard Park, according to Floyd County Chief Deputy Coroner Connie Chandler.

On Monday, 28-year-old Desmond Lavonta Brown was arrested and charged with misdemeanor obstruction of a police officer, according to the GBI.

Desmond Brown (GBI)

The next day, May 19, 36-year-old Devin Lashawn Watts was arrested and charged with theft of receiving stolen property; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Devin Watts (GBI)

According to investigators, both women were inside a vehicle belonging to Vanita Richardson Tuesday evening.

GBI said this vehicle belonged to Vanita Richardson (Source: GBI).

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.