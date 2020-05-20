2 charged in connection to sisters found dead under bridge in Rome
ROME, Ga. - Two suspects were arrested this week in connection with the double homicide of two sisters in Rome, Georgia, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday.
The bodies of 19-year-old Vanita Richardson and 30-year-old Clarice Truvenia Campbell were discovered on a bank under the East Rome Bypass bridge near the bank of the Etowah River near Grizzard Park, according to Floyd County Chief Deputy Coroner Connie Chandler.
On Monday, 28-year-old Desmond Lavonta Brown was arrested and charged with misdemeanor obstruction of a police officer, according to the GBI.
Desmond Brown (GBI)
The next day, May 19, 36-year-old Devin Lashawn Watts was arrested and charged with theft of receiving stolen property; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Devin Watts (GBI)
According to investigators, both women were inside a vehicle belonging to Vanita Richardson Tuesday evening.
GBI said this vehicle belonged to Vanita Richardson (Source: GBI).
The investigation continues.
Anyone with information about this case should contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).
