3 Atlanta police officers shot last weekend identified, 2 still in hospital

The Atlanta Police Department has identified the 3 police officers who were shot in the Capitol View neighborhood on May 11.

It happened in the 1400 block of Desoto Avenue SW. The officers were responding to a report of a man with a gun. When they arrived, they found the man near the intersection of Desoto and Genessee avenues. As they tried to approach, the man reportedly pulled out a gun.

One of the officers tackled the man and wrestled him to the ground. As they were struggling, a gunshot was heard. Officers then opened fire, killing the man, according to officials.

At the time, Atlanta Police Department Chief Darin Schierbaum said one officer was shot in the shoulder, one was shot in the leg and the third was grazed by a bullet.

The person who allegedly shot the officers was killed during the encounter. He has not been identified at this time.

On Tuesday afternoon, APD released the officers' names, photos and current conditions.

They are:

Ofc. Jason Hodge: Treated and released May 12

Ofc Darien Tabor: Underwent surgery and is currently recovering at Grady Hospital.

Ofc. Charles Smith: Underwent surgery and is scheduled for an additional surgery. He is currently recovering at Grady Hospital.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting, which is standard procedure when there is a shooting involving a police officer.