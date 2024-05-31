3 arrested in deadly LaGrange shooting on Borton Street

Police have arrested two people for a deadly shooting at the beginning of May in LaGrange.

Micah Hill and Volontae Anderson, both 20, along with 19-year-old Rodreqious Colton have been charged with murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault, and several other weapons offenses linked to the shooting. Hill and Anderson were already in jail on unrelated charges and Colton was arrested on Friday.

The charges stem from a deadly shooting the night of May 1 at an apartment complex on the 600 block of Borton Street.

Officers responding to the scene found 27-year-old Ambreia Davison shot in the chest. Medics rushed the woman to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, but she was not able to survive her injuries.

A second victim, identified as 39-year-old Beshellima Huguley, has been taken to a Columbus-area trauma center for treatment.

Investigators say the two victims were inside an apartment when the gunmen opened fire.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or LaGrange Detective C. Brown at (706) 883-2690 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.