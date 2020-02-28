2nd suspect connected to death of Anitra Gunn appears in court

The second suspect arrested in connection to the death of 23-year-old Fort Valley State University student, Anitra Gunn, made his first appearance in court of Friday.

Jaivon Abron, 22, of Valdosta, was charged with two counts of making a false statement and one count of concealing a death. The GBI arrested Abron on Wednesday following a series of interviews with investigators since Gunn’s disappearance.

GBI MAKES 2ND ARREST CONNECTED TO DEATH OF ANITRA GUNN

Abrams appeared Friday in Peach County courtroom. The judge said he will hold off ruling on his case until he is able to retain a lawyer.

DeMarcus Little (Peach County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

The GBI would not go into details about Abron, but did say he was high school friends with DeMarcus Little, Gunn’s boyfriend. The 23-year-old Little was arrested last week for Gunn’s murder.

BOYFRIEND CHARGED WITH MALICE MURDER IN FORT VALLEY STUDENT'S DEATH

Advertisement

Anitra Gunn (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Gunn’s body was discovered the afternoon of Feb. 18, hidden under branches and leaves about 150 yards off the roadway. An autopsy later determined Gunn had been strangled to death.

Police arrested Little that day for criminal damage to property charges and named a "person of interest" in her death. Those charges stemmed from an incident where police said he slashed Gunn's tires of her car and smashed a window at her home on Feb. 5. Last Friday, he had just received bond during a court appearance when the GBI announced the malice murder charges in connection to Gunn's death.

Abram was booked into the Peach County jail, but will eventually be transported to Lowndes County. Investigators hinted more arrests were possible.

Investigators also stressed they are still searching for the front bumper of Gunn's car.

DOZENS GATHER FOR VIGIL TO REMEMBER ANITRA GUNN

Police say 23-year-old Anitra Gunn went missing on Valentine's Day. (Fort Valley Police Department)

Gunn was reported missing the day after Valentine's Day by her family. Police said she was last seen with Little around 3 a.m. the next morning. A task force, which now consists of the Peach County Sheriff's Office, Fort Valley Police Department, Fort Valley State University Police Department, Crawford County Sheriff's Office and GBI, was assembled to search for her. They now have the grim task of piecing together the events which led to her untimely murder.

Gunn was a graduate of Westlake High School in Atlanta. The 23-year-old was a performance studies major at Fort Valley State University and was just months shy of graduation. She sang in the university concert choir and was also a part of the gospel choir.

The flags at the university will be at half-mast until March 1.

Anyone who would like to donate to the family’s GoFundMe account can go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/anitra-gunn-memorial-fund. Anyone who would like to send a card or condolence can mail it to P.O. Box 366522, Atlanta, GA 30336.