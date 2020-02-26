GBI makes 2nd arrest connected to death of Anitra Gunn

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they have made a second arrest in connection to the death of 23-year-old Fort Valley State University student, Anitra Gunn.

GBI Special Agent in Charge Todd Crosby announced Wednesday that investigators arrested 22-year-old Jaivon Abron on two counts of making a false statement and one count of concealing a death.

"The warrants for the two counts of false statements were taken in Valdosta, Lowndes County, Georgia and the concealing of a death was taken here in Peach County, Georgia," Crosby said.

Abron is a resident of Valdosta and was interviewed by investigators there about Gunn's initial disappearance.

"We talked to him several times, so we went back and re-interviewed him," Crosby explained as to why they ended up charging Abram, but would not go into details about what was said.

BOYFRIEND CHARGED WITH MALICE MURDER IN FORT VALLEY STUDENT'S DEATH

DeMarcus Little, Gunn’s boyfriend, was arrested last week for Gunn’s murder.

Investigators said Abron and Gunn were friends since high school. He also was an acquaintance of Gunn.

Abram was booked into the Peach County jail, but will eventually be transported to Lowndes County. Investigators hinted more arrests were possible.

"This is still an active and on-going investigation and we continue to follow leads and conduct investigative acts," Crosby said.

The GBI said they were able to finally locate Gunn's cellphone about a half-hour before the 4:30 p.m. press conference. Crosby said investigators have not yet gotten a chance to go through the phone to see what evidence, if any, it might hold.

Investigators also stressed they are still searching for the front bumper of Gunn's car.

"People riding the roads may see this bumper, it’s a white bumper, goes on a Chevrolet Cruze a 2013 Chevy Cruze," Crosby said. "It's gonna be around that Greer Road area."

Greer Road in Crawford County is where Gunn’s body was discovered the afternoon of Feb. 18. It was hidden under branches and leaves about 150 yards off the roadway. An autopsy later determined Gunn had been strangled to death.

Police arrested Little that day for criminal damage to property charges and named a "person of interest" in her death. Those charges stemmed from an incident where police said he slashed Gunn's tires of her car and smashed a window at her home on Feb. 5. Last Friday, he had just received bond during a court appearance when the GBI announced the malice murder charges in connection to Gunn's death.

DOZENS GATHER FOR VIGIL TO REMEMBER ANITRA GUNN

Gunn was reported missing the day after Valentine's Day by her family. Police said she was last seen with Little around 3 a.m. the next morning. A task force, which now consists of the Peach County Sheriff's Office, Fort Valley Police Department, Fort Valley State University Police Department, Crawford County Sheriff's Office and GBI, was assembled to search for her. They now have the grim task of piecing together the events which led to her untimely murder.

Gunn was a graduate of Westlake High School in Atlanta. The 23-year-old was a performance studies major at Fort Valley State University and was just months shy of graduation. She sang in the university concert choir and was also a part of the gospel choir.

The flags at the university will be at half-mast until March 1.

Anyone who would like to donate to the family’s GoFundMe account can go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/anitra-gunn-memorial-fund. Anyone who would like to send a card or condolence can mail it to P.O. Box 366522, Atlanta, GA 30336.