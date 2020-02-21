Boyfriend charged with malice murder in Fort Valley student's death

A few hours after the boyfriend of a murdered Fort Valley State student received bond for charges unrelated to her death, authorities have now issued new arrest warrants.

DeMarcus Little, 22, now faces a charge of malice murder in the death of his girlfriend, 23-year-old Anitra LaShay Gunn. Officials made the announcement during a 5:30 p.m. press conference Friday.

"During the investigation, enough evidence was developed that gave us probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant charging DeMarcus Little with malice murder," said Todd Crosby, assistant special agent in charge at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. "There was some development this afternoon and we followed the leads, we followed the evidence, and the evidence led us to this, but it took it a minute to develop."

Little was already charged with criminal damage to property and received a $10,000 bond Friday on those charges. A Peach County judge also determined Little to be a flight risk and must wear an ankle monitor. He was given a curfew between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Little, an active duty service member with the Army must be either at his station in Augusta or his home in Fort Valley.

DeMarcus Little (Peach County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

Little was charged with criminal damage to property just hours after the body of 23-year-old Anitra Gunn was discovered in a remote area of Crawford County. The charges stem from a Feb. 5 incident where police said windows at her apartment were smashed and the tires on her vehicle were slashed.

Ten days later, Gunn was reported missing by her family. Police said she was last seen between 11 and 11:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day at a home just outside of Fort Valley with a man. Her 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was found the same day she was reported missing in the Fort Valley city limits.

Monday, a task force consisting of state and local law enforcement agencies was assembled and a massive search began for Gunn.

Gunn’s body was discovered the next afternoon hidden under branches and leaves about 150 yards off of Greer Road in Crawford County. Investigators said it appeared someone was trying to hide her body and a piece of her front bumper was found nearby.

The GBI Crime Lab later ruled Gunn’s death a homicide following an autopsy. Investigators were still waiting for toxicology to determine the cause of death.

Investigators said Little had been cooperating with them on the investigation up to his arrest. He was later named a “person of interest” in Gunn’s death, but at this point, no additional charges have been filed against him.

Friday, a Peach County judge also ordered Little not be in contact with any witness or with Gunn’s family.

Anitra Gunn (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Gunn was an agriculture major at Fort Valley State University and just months shy of graduation.

Investigators could not comment on if Little acted alone. They also did not specify what evidence led them to the new charges.

"We're still looking for the right bumper, so if anybody in the community, I mean this is still very much an active investigation, we're still wrapping up, following up, processing, have evidence at the [GBI] Crime Lab being looked at, and if that bumper could be found that would be nice," Crosby said.



Little has asked for a lawyer to be provided for him. Officials said he has stopped talking to investigators until he gets one. His next court appearance has not been scheduled.

Anyone with information on Gunn's disappearance or death is asked to call the police department at 478-825-3384.

