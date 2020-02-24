Dozens gather for vigil to remember Anitra Gunn 

Students, former students, faculty and staff gathered on the Fort Valley State University campus to remember the life of Anitra Gunn.

The 23-year-old was found dead three days after she disappeared.

Her boyfriend Demarcus Little made his first court appearance Monday, on a charge of malice murder.

According to an arrest warrant, Little strangled Gunn.

Her body was found under branches and leaves in a remote area in Crawford County.

“Reality doesn’t really set in. So I actually came out here to get closure. Kind of solidify that it actually occurred. It’s just crazy that someone you were singing beside is not here anymore, said Brandon Broadus, a former student.

Gunn was a performance studies major. Broadus says the two took classes and sang together in the university concert choir. She was also a part of the gospel choir.

“Beautiful voice, amazing, talented, great spirited person. I just can’t believe that somebody would do this to her," Broadus said.

The news of Gunn's death has sent waves of sadness through the small, close-knit university.

“You can feel the sadness around because we lost a wildcat," said Adrian Richardson, a student.

Even though she didn't know Gunn, she said she wanted to show up to the vigil to show her support.

“I was stunned and shocked. Upset. Very sad Because she was 23 and I’m 22. And for this to happen to anybody. It shouldn’t have happened the way that it did," Richardson said.

Gunn was set to graduate in just several months.

The university flags will be at half-mast until March 1.

Anyone who would like to donate to the family’s GoFundMe account can go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/anitra-gunn-memorial-fund. Anyone who would like to send a card or condolence can mail it to P.O. Box 366522, Atlanta, GA 30336.