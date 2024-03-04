2nd man charged with impersonating federal agent during Gwinnett Co. home invasion

article

Gwinnett County police have arrested another suspect for the home invasion on Dec. 6 during which the suspects pretended to be federal agents.

The victim told police that three armed men dressed in tactical gear grabbed him while he was walking to his apartment and forced their way inside.

Once inside the home, the three men zip-tied the victim and his son and demanded drugs and money, telling them that they were "federal agents," and that the victim had "been under surveillance for several months," officials said.

The men fled after stealing about $3,000 worth of sneakers and jewelry.

Luis Soto was arrested during a traffic stop on Jan. 25. When officers searched Soto's home, they say they found tactical vests, ammunition, police badges, and the victim's shoes.

On March 1, detectives charged 29-year-old Yenson Adrian Cedeno Acevedo from Lawrenceville with home invasion. He was already in the Gwinnett County Jail on an unrelated charge when he was charged.

Detectives are seeking to identify the other suspect(s) in this case. Please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300 with any information. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

