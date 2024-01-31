Man charged with impersonating federal agent during Gwinnett County home invasion

article

Police have charged one man and are searching for two others accused of pretending to be federal agents during a home invasion in Gwinnett County.

Luis Soto is facing charges of home invasion, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of armed robbery, and one count of impersonating a public official.

Investigators say the charges stem from a home invasion on Dec. 6, 2023, at a home on the 1400 block of Herrington Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

The victim told police that three armed men dressed in tactical gear grabbed him while he was walking to his apartment and forced their way inside.

Once inside the home, the three men zip-tied the victim and his son and demanded drugs and money, telling them that they were "federal agents," and that the victim had "been under surveillance for several months," officials said.

The men fled after stealing about $3,000 worth of sneakers and jewelry.

Detectives eventually identified Soto as one of the suspects and took him into custody during a traffic stop on Jan. 25.

When officers searched Soto's home, they say they found tactical vests, ammunition, police badges, and the victim's shoes.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Soto is currently in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond. Investigators are still searching for the other two men.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.