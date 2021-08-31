26-year-old man missing after being mistakenly discharged from hospital, police say

article

Atlanta police are looking for a man they say was mistakenly discharged from Grady Memorial Hospital and subsequently went missing.

Police said Grady Hospital discharged 26-year-old Millern Jerrett-Thorpe in error and he's not been seen since.

Jerrett-Thorpe is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

APD are asking anyone that may have seen him or know his whereabouts to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide and Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

