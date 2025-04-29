$25K reward: Elderly Canton man with dementia still missing

article

The Brief Byron Eugene "Gene" Jones, 85, was last seen April 21 in Canton, driving a navy blue 2015 Toyota Camry. A $25,000 reward is available for information leading directly to Jones' safe recovery. Jones suffers from dementia and other medical conditions; his family urges the public to help and act quickly.



A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that directly leads to the safe recovery of 85-year-old Byron Eugene "Gene" Jones, who has been missing for more than a week.

What we know:

According to Gene Jones' family, the elderly man was last seen on April 21 in Canton.

Jones, who suffers from dementia and other medical conditions that require regular medication, was last seen driving a navy blue 2015 Toyota Camry hybrid, license plate number TBX7562.

An image of Jones' vehicle was captured by a Flock camera at 8:52 p.m. on April 21 in Blue Ridge. He has not been seen since.

Jones' family says that "time is critical," and they are asking the public to "please help bring Gene home!"

Jones has been entered into the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) database, and a Mattie’s Call—the state’s alert system for missing individuals with cognitive impairments—has been activated.

Family and officials have been actively searching in several counties. They have also checked local gas stations, hospitals, and local public areas.

To be eligible for the $25,000 reward, the information must lead directly to Jones, the person providing the information must cooperate with law enforcement if needed, and the request for the reward must be submitted in writing within 30 days of Jones' recovery.

All reward claims are subject to verification and approval by the family and/or law enforcement and may require a legal release and affidavit.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Jones or his vehicle is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883 or Cherokee County Emergency Services at 678-493-4080 immediately.