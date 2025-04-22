Mattie's Call issued for missing Canton man with dementia

article

Authorities in Cherokee County are searching for a missing 85-year-old man who was last seen Monday evening leaving his Canton home.

What we know:

Byron Jones was reported missing after he left his residence on Rock Creek Lane around 6 p.m. on April 21 in a dark blue Toyota Camry with Georgia license plate TBX7562. According to the Canton Police Department, Jones suffers from dementia and other medical conditions, and he does not have a cell phone with him.

A Flock camera recorded a sighting of Jones' vehicle around 7:40 p.m. near downtown Jasper, prompting police to issue a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) to surrounding jurisdictions. Agencies in Pickens County, Jasper, and the Georgia State Patrol have been notified.

Jones has been entered into the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) database, and a Mattie’s Call—the state’s alert system for missing individuals with cognitive impairments—has been activated.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging the public to help locate Jones as time is critical due to his medical needs. Anyone who sees Jones or his vehicle is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883 or Cherokee County Emergency Services at 678-493-4080 immediately.