25-year-old Marietta man killed in motorcycle collision

The Cobb County Police Department's Special Operations S.T.E.P. (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) Unit is actively investigating a fatal collision that happened around 1 a.m. Sept. 18. The collision happened at the intersection of Canton Road and Blackwell Road.

Preliminary findings from the ongoing investigation reveal that a blue Yamaha Y.Z.F. R1, operated by 25-year-old Jared Burriss of Marietta, was traveling northbound on Canton Road, approaching the intersection with Blackwell Road. Concurrently, a black Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by 50-year-old Carlos Ayestas, was proceeding westward through the same intersection.

Tragically, the two vehicles collided, with the front of the Yamaha striking the left side of the Hyundai. The impact was so severe that it resulted in Burriss and his motorcycle being propelled to the west. Burriss was separated from his motorcycle and came to an uncontrolled rest on the corner of the intersection.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, and Burriss was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital via ground ambulance. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he succumbed to his injuries.

Ayestas, the driver of the Hyundai, declined medical transport at the scene.

Next of kin have been notified.

As the investigation into this fatal collision continues, the Cobb County Police Department is urging anyone with additional information about the incident to come forward and assist in the inquiry. You can contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

