2025 Publix Atlanta Marathon falls short: Course error impacts finish times

The Brief The 2025 Publix Atlanta Marathon course was 554 feet short due to misplaced turnaround cones caused by unexpected road construction. Finish times were impacted by 36 to 87 seconds, but official race results will remain unchanged; the Atlanta Track Club expressed regret over the error. The Atlanta Track Club is contacting affected participants and adjusting course verification processes to prevent future issues.



Organizers of the 2025 Publix Atlanta Marathon announced this week that the course measured short of the full 26.2-mile distance due to a race-day error caused by unexpected road construction.

The Atlanta Track Club, which hosted the 19th running of the marathon and half-marathon on March 2, said the misplacement of turnaround cones near Grant Park around the 20-mile mark resulted in the course being 554 feet (168 meters) shorter than intended.

What we know:

Officials said finish times were impacted by between 36 and 87 seconds, depending on a runner’s pace. While official race results will remain unchanged, the club expressed regret over the mistake.

What they're saying:

"Unfortunately, we've since learned the marathon was short of the full 26.2 mile distance by 554 feet (168 meters)," the Club said in a statement. "This was the result of unexpected race-week road construction that led to a series of misplaced turnaround cones in Grant Park (~20 mile mark). Because of this, the marathon course will not be officially certified for this year's event."

"While official results will remain unchanged, we know how much training, time and heart go into running a marathon, and we deeply regret this mistake," the statement said. "The effort and achievement of every marathon participant are no less valid, and the commitment deserves recognition."

Rich Kenah, CEO of the Atlanta Track Club, also apologized to runners.

"The running community trusts Atlanta Track Club to deliver safe, accurate races," Kenah said. "As related to the marathon this year, we failed to deliver on this trust. We are taking immediate steps to adjust our course verification processes to ensure this does not happen in the future."

"On behalf of everyone here at the Club, I sincerely apologize to those who have been affected," Kenah said.

What's next:

Organizers said they are contacting affected participants individually to inform them about the discrepancy.

The 2025 event saw sellout races across all distances during Atlanta’s Marathon Weekend, with organizers crediting favorable weather and strong community participation for the successful turnout.