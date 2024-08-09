Expand / Collapse search

20-Year-old shot in head, DeKalb County police seek shooter after roadway attack

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 9, 2024 11:50pm EDT
Stonecrest
DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was shot in the head in Stonecrest on Aug. 9, 2024. article

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was shot in the head in a car along a Stonecrest roadway on Friday evening. 

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers found a 20-year-old man in the passenger seat of a car around 10:35 p.m. along Woodrow Road. 

The man was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. 

Investigators have learned the shooting happened as the car was driving along Fair Road. Police are searching for the shooter. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department. 