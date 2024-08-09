20-Year-old shot in head, DeKalb County police seek shooter after roadway attack

article

A man was shot in the head in a car along a Stonecrest roadway on Friday evening.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers found a 20-year-old man in the passenger seat of a car around 10:35 p.m. along Woodrow Road.

DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was shot in the head in Stonecrest on Aug. 9, 2024. (FOX 5)

The man was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have learned the shooting happened as the car was driving along Fair Road. Police are searching for the shooter.

DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was shot in the head in Stonecrest on Aug. 9, 2024. (FOX 5)

Anyone with information is being asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department.