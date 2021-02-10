2 thieve spotted stealing van from Clayton County funeral home

Clayton County police need help to find the man and woman seen on surveillance cameras stealing a van from a funeral home.

"Don’t steal people's stuff. It’s like taking from a church almost. It’s a funeral home," funeral director Darren Ford said.

The bold crime happened Saturday at the Ford-Stewart Funeral Home.

"It’s usually under this carport," Ford said.

Ford-Stewart Funeral Director Darren Ford said his team found the navy blue van missing Sunday morning when they came in for work.

Ford wasn’t happy when they checked the surveillance cameras and saw what happened.

"I was mad! We serve the public and the families in the area. That’s part of what we use to take flowers and things to their homes and cemeteries," Ford said.

Ford’s dad has been in the funeral business for 60 years and the funeral home has been at this location for 23 years.

The other funeral cars were locked in a garage.

The van was left out because there was no room left.

"You work hard for what you get and to see something stolen like that is just a bad situation," Ford said.

Ford believes the two individuals might have been watching the funeral home for several days and points out the woman in the video has a distinct walk.

Ford said this crime happened to church recently located only two miles away and fears the two might night be strangers to the area.

"First Christian Church Jonesboro and I talked to the pastor this afternoon and their van was stolen about two to three weeks ago and it turned up stripped in Twiggs County," Ford said.

Police believe this may be a similar case and are hopeful someone will come forward with answers.

"Karma will get you. Don’t mess with God," Ford said.

