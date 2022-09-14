2 more teens arrested in connection to Downtown Athens shooting, police say

Athens-Clarke County police announced the arrests of two more suspects in an August shooting outside downtown bars on Clayton Street.

Police said 17-year-old Kentrevis Daniel and 18-year-old Dedrique Baughns each facewith two counts of aggravated assault, three gang-related charges and robbery.

A 17-year-old old was hospitalized in the shooting that happened at around 11 p.m. on Aug. 26. Police detained a 17-year-old at the scene and charged them with gun possession.

Police later announced arrests of five suspects charged with violations of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, aggravated assault and robbery: 17-year-old Jaylan Martin, 23-year-old Raekwon Smith, 25-year-old Jyterious Turner, 23-year-old Antonio Thomas and 23-year-old Miquan Pittard.

Police said investigators confiscated numerous guns in the case, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Athens-Clarke County Police Department at 762-400-7117.