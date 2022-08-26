17-year-old hospitalized in downtown Athens shooting

Athens police say one 17-year-old is recovering in the hospital and another is in custody following a shooting downtown Thursday night.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. on the 300 block of Clayton Street.

At the scene, officers found the 17-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. Medics transported the teen to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

During their response, police they also came into contact with another 17-year-old seen fleeing the area while allegedly holding a firearm. That teen, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody and arrested for various firearm-related charges. Investigators are working to see if the suspect has any connection with the shooting.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Athens-Clark County Police Department.