2 killed, 1 injured during incident at Delta TechOps in Atlanta

Two Delta employees were killed and another person was injured during an incident at Delta TechOps on Tuesday morning.

Delta TechOps is responsible for airline maintenance and repair.

Delta sent the following statement:

The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of two team members and the injury of another following an incident this morning at the Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility (TOC 3). We have extended our full support to family members and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.

The Delta family is grateful for the quick action of first responders and medical teams on site. We are now working with local authorities and conducting a full investigation to determine what happened.

Sources told FOX 5 Atlanta that a tire exploded while it was being removed from a plane.

According to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the operations at the airport have not been impacted.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.