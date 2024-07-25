Delta flight from Atlanta diverted over mechanical issue

article

A Delta flight from Atlanta to Arkansas was forced to divert course after mechanical issues on Wednesday night.

Delta flight 3175 was scheduled to land at Northwest Arkansas National Airport but Delta officials say a "cabin pressurization issue" caused the plane to stop in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Boeing 717 aircraft was carrying 78 customers, two pilots, and three flight attendants.

There were no injuries reported, a Delta spokesperson told FOX 5.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, and we apologize for the experience and delay in their travels," the spokesperson said.

The passengers were put on another aircraft and arrived at their destination two hours behind schedule.