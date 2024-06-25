Expand / Collapse search

Delta planes involved in 4 incidents in one week

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 25, 2024 11:55am EDT
Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 aircraft as seen flying over Myrtle avenue during a summer day for landing at London Heathrow Airport LHR, a famous spot for planespotters, The arriving wide-body passenger airplane has the registration N856NW and is powered by 2x PW jet engines. Delta Airlines is a major legacy carrier from the United States of America, member of SkyTeam aviation alliance group and has headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. London, United Kingdom on August 2022 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images) article

ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines jets encountered four major incidents within 48 hours last week, including one involving Atlanta's airport. 

In one incident, an engine on a flight from West Palm Beach to Boston caught fire shortly after takeoff. The engine was repaired, and the aircraft operated the same flight later that evening. 

That same day, a flight from Boston to San Francisco had to reverse course mid-flight due to a failed engine.

On Friday, a Delta plane flying from Atlanta to San Francisco lost its right-hand engine due to a loss of oil and was diverted to Salt Lake City. 

On the same day, a Delta flight from New York to Berlin experienced a problem with its anti-skid brakes but landed safely. No one was hurt in these incidents.

Delta Air Lines is based in Atlanta. 