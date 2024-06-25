Delta planes involved in 4 incidents in one week

article

Delta Air Lines jets encountered four major incidents within 48 hours last week, including one involving Atlanta's airport.

In one incident, an engine on a flight from West Palm Beach to Boston caught fire shortly after takeoff. The engine was repaired, and the aircraft operated the same flight later that evening.

That same day, a flight from Boston to San Francisco had to reverse course mid-flight due to a failed engine.

On Friday, a Delta plane flying from Atlanta to San Francisco lost its right-hand engine due to a loss of oil and was diverted to Salt Lake City.

On the same day, a Delta flight from New York to Berlin experienced a problem with its anti-skid brakes but landed safely. No one was hurt in these incidents.

Delta Air Lines is based in Atlanta.