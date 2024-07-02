Expand / Collapse search

Delta cancels flight to Argentina due to mechanical issues

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 2, 2024 5:47pm EDT
ATLANTA - A late-night Delta flight from Atlanta to Argentina was abruptly canceled on Monday. 

Delta flight 101 from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Buenos Aires, Argentina experienced issues during the pre-flight checks. 

"When a mechanical indication was observed prior to takeoff, the flight crew followed protocol to safely discontinue the takeoff procedure," a Delta spokesperson wrote in a statement to FOX 5 on Tuesday. "The aircraft exited the runway under its own power and parked on a taxiway where customers deplaned and were transported back to the terminal on buses." 

The Boeing 767-400ER had 233 passengers and 12 flight crew aboard. It was scheduled to take off at 10:40 p.m. 

The flight was canceled, and the customers were booked onto a new flight scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

The Atlanta-based airline said it provided hotel accommodation and meal vouchers to those impacted. 

A Delta spokesperson apologized for the delay in their trip to those customers. 