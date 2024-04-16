3 bystanders caught in Decatur shootout, police say

Three people hit in a shooting on Candler Road appear to have all been innocent bystanders caught in a shootout between two groups Tuesday night, according to police.

DeKalb County police reported to the scene in Decatur at a Circle K gas station.

A preliminary investigation showed two parties began shooting at each other in the gas station parking lot.

The hospitalized victims were 32 and 44-year-old men. A third victim, 39, was grazed by a bullet. None of the victims appeared to be affiliated with either group.

There has been no word of any suspects taken into custody.

This incident remains under investigation.