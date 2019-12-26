2 Georgia Lottery tickets sold in DeKalb County are big Christmas winners

Two winners will be having a very Merry Christmas after playing in the Georgia Lottery in DeKalb County this week.

One Powerball ticket hit the $1 million prize on Christmas Day. That ticket was sold at the Chevron Food Mart located at 2767 E. College Ave.

The million-dollar ticket hit the first five winning numbers. Those numbers were 2-4-16-30-46 and the Powerball was 20.

Just two days earlier, someone hit more than a half-million-dollar jackpot prize in Fantasy 5. That winning ticket was sold at the BP Clairmont located at 2898 Clairmont Road.

The jackpot was worth $592,031 for ticket numbers 11-18-25-29-41.

The prize in both games must be claimed 180 days from the drawing date.

Fantasy 5 drawings are nightly with a minimum jackpot of $125,000 which rolls over from there.

Powerball drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday. This Saturday’s Powerball is an estimated $200 to a single annuity winner.

The Georgia Lottery helps to fund educational programs such as the HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. It has returned more than $21.3 billion to the state since 1992. For more information visit galottery.com.