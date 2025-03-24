2nd former teacher at private Christian school in Greene County arrested

A second former teacher at Nathanael Greene Academy in Greene County has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

What we know:

Sherri Delle Mauldin, 60, of Buckhead, Greene County, was recently taken into custody and charged with Improper Sexual Contact by an Employee, Aggravated Child Molestation, and Statutory Rape.

Authorities say the investigation confirmed that Mauldin engaged in sexual contact with a student while employed as a teacher at the private school. She was booked into the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Jail following her arrest.

What we don't know:

It is not known if Mauldin had already left the school before her arrest or if her employment was terminated after her arrest. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for a statement.

First arrest announced

What we know:

The first arrest of a former teacher at Nathanael Greene Academy was announced March 21. Bonnie Elizabeth Brown, 25, from White Plains, Greene County, was charged with Improper Sexual Contact by an Employee, Agent, or Foster Parent.

Brown was teaching in Wilkes County before her arrest, according to GBI. Her current employment status is unknown.

Nathanael Greene Academy is located in Siloam. It is a private, Christian, faith-based K3-12 school. According to U.S. News & World Report, there are approximately 85 students enrolled in the school.

The case remains under active investigation, and no further details have been released at this time.