Former Greene County teacher arrested for alleged sexual contact with student
GREENE COUNTY, Ga. - A former Greene County teacher has been arrested and charged with improper sexual contact with a student.
Bonnie Elizabeth Brown, 25, of White Plains, was taken into custody by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and booked into the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Jail.
What we know:
The GBI launched its investigation on June 14, 2024, after the Greene County Sheriff’s Office requested an inquiry into allegations of sexual contact between a student and a teacher. Investigators determined that Brown engaged in sexual contact with a student while employed at Nathanael Greene Academy in Siloam. At the time of her arrest, she was teaching in Wilkes County.
What we don't know:
It was not clear if Brown retained legal representation.
Her next court appearance is pending.
What's next:
Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
The Source: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was the sole source for this article.