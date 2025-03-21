Expand / Collapse search

Former Greene County teacher arrested for alleged sexual contact with student

Published  March 21, 2025 10:31pm EDT
Greene County
The Brief

    • Bonnie Elizabeth Brown, a former Greene County teacher, was arrested for improper sexual contact with a student.
    • The Georgia Bureau of Investigation initiated the investigation on June 14, 2024, revealing Brown's involvement while she was employed at Nathanael Greene Academy.
    • The case will be handed over to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for prosecution once the investigation concludes.

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. - A former Greene County teacher has been arrested and charged with improper sexual contact with a student.

Bonnie Elizabeth Brown, 25, of White Plains, was taken into custody by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and booked into the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

What we know:

The GBI launched its investigation on June 14, 2024, after the Greene County Sheriff’s Office requested an inquiry into allegations of sexual contact between a student and a teacher. Investigators determined that Brown engaged in sexual contact with a student while employed at Nathanael Greene Academy in Siloam. At the time of her arrest, she was teaching in Wilkes County.

What we don't know:

It was not clear if Brown retained legal representation.

Her next court appearance is pending.

What's next:

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

The Source: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was the sole source for this article.

