Former Greene County teacher arrested for alleged sexual contact with student

The Brief Bonnie Elizabeth Brown, a former Greene County teacher, was arrested for improper sexual contact with a student. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation initiated the investigation on June 14, 2024, revealing Brown's involvement while she was employed at Nathanael Greene Academy. The case will be handed over to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for prosecution once the investigation concludes.



A former Greene County teacher has been arrested and charged with improper sexual contact with a student.

Bonnie Elizabeth Brown, 25, of White Plains, was taken into custody by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and booked into the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

What we know:

The GBI launched its investigation on June 14, 2024, after the Greene County Sheriff’s Office requested an inquiry into allegations of sexual contact between a student and a teacher. Investigators determined that Brown engaged in sexual contact with a student while employed at Nathanael Greene Academy in Siloam. At the time of her arrest, she was teaching in Wilkes County.

What we don't know:

It was not clear if Brown retained legal representation.

Her next court appearance is pending.

What's next:

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.