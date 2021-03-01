2 Democrats to challenge Georgia's Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

At least two Democrats have announced they plan to challenge Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene in 2022.

Greene serves Georgia's 14th Congressional District. Greene was recently stripped of her committee assignments because of controversial conspiracy-based statements she made before running for Congress.

Democrat Marcus Flowers announced his bid for the 14th District on Monday.

"I decided to run for congress because of Marjorie Taylor Greene's twisted conspiracy theories that are not only bad for Georgia and the district, but also bad for America," said Flowers.

Flowers announced his bid in a campaign video where he criticized Greene for her support of conspiracy theories. He said he decided to run while watching the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

"I'm running this time to give the people a choice," explained Flowers, "A choice between chaos and stability, a choice between someone who said 9/11 was a hoax versus someone who was serving the government and our country on 9/11."

Federal Election Commission records show four Democrats have filed to run against Greene in 2022. Democrat Holly McCormack was the first Democratic challenger to announce her bid last week.

"There's a void in leadership. The hate-filled rhetoric, the seeds of division that are being sown, it's time to have somebody that will work for Georgia 14," said McCormack.

McCormack said she's running to set a good example for her kids. She also said Congresswoman Greene's actions don't reflect the people she hopes to represent.

These extremists cannot be allowed to continue, and we definitely cannot have somebody in a position of influence, our representative, we cannot have somebody that has those same views," said McCormack.

Congresswoman Greene's spokesperson issued a statement about the Democratic challengers, "The 14th District issued a mandate on November 3, 2020, by overwhelmingly voting for President Trump and Congresswoman Greene. She is focused on delivering on her America First agenda for the people of northwest Georgia."

_____

