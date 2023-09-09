2 dead after possible home invasion on Browns Mill Road SE

Two people are dead after an overnight shooting at a home on Browns Mill Road SE in southeast Atlanta, according to Atlanta police.

It reportedly happened around 12:30 a.m.

Police say the incident was possibly a robbery or home invasion. One of the deceased is the homeowner and the other is the possible thief. Both died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are looking for other possible suspects.

The deceased, both men in their 30s, have not been identified.

