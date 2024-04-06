2 dead, 1 critical after crash near train tracks in Doraville, officials say

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The DeKalb County fire department and police responded to a crash near the train tracks in Doraville on Saturday morning.

It happened near Flowers Road and School Drive.

According to officials, it appears it was a single-vehicle crash involving a convertible Mustang. Two passengers in the car were killed and the driver is in critical condition. It appears that the conductor of an oncoming train saw the crash, stopped the train and called for help.

FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew at the scene.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.