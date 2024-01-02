2 charged in connection to shooting death of 19-year-old in Gwinnett County, only 1 under arrest

article

Two people have been charged in connection of the death a 19-year-old who was shot in a Gwinnett County park and then dropped off at a fire station on June 16, 2023.

ORIGINAL STORY: 19-year-old gunned down in Gwinnett County park, dropped off at fire station

According to Gwinnett County Police Department, 18-year-old Anward Brenard Singleton from Loganville has been charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of Certain Felonies. Singleton was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on October 28, 2023.

Additionally, Prince James, 19, from Snellville, faces the same charges. However, James is currently not in custody, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Brian Arnold-Causey from Snellville.

Police have not said what they believe led to the shooting. They are asking anyone with information to call them at 770-513-5300 or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.