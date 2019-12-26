2 arrested in connection to LaGrange motel murder

LaGrange police have taken two men into custody in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this month.

Tony G Reynoso, 27, and Joshua D. Osterman, 32, of Columbus, Georgia. were arrested in Montgomery, Alabama on Thursday. Investigators said both were charged in connection to the Dec. 18 death of 31-year-old Jeffery Flansburg, of Smyrna, Tennessee.

Police said officers found Flansburg in front of a 3rd-floor room after responding to a 911 call about shots being fired at the Motel 6 located along LaFayette Parkway around 9:30 p.m. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was rushed to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

Investigators believe the three men were arguing with the shooting happened.

