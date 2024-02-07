2 arrested for multiple armed robberies in south metro Atlanta communities

Police in two south metro Atlanta communities say they caught a pair of teenagers responsible for the armed robberies of at least seven businesses.

Surveillance video of an armed robbery back in early January in Fayette County at a Quick Trip on Highway 85 allegedly shows 18-year-old Reko Shepard walking up to the counter after picking out some items he had no intention of buying.

They say the video then shows him flashing a gun at the clerk and demanding money from the register.

After the clerk opens all three registers, the video shows Shepard leaving.

The investigation would take the sheriff’s office to Clayton County and to two teens -- Reko Shepard and 19-year-old Eric Cousin. SWAT teams from the Fayette Sheriff’s Office and the Clayton Police department were sent to their homes to arrest them.

Sheriff Babb says the two are suspects in additional armed robberies in both counties.

"We believe they are responsible for at least seven robberies in Fayette and Clayton County," said Sheriff Barry Babb of Fayette County.

The sheriff says the two teens are accused of robbing gas stations and convenience stores, mostly in Clayton County.