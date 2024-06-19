2 arrested, 1 wanted for hit-and-run death of LaGrange pedestrian

A man is wanted in LaGrange in connection to a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in early May.

At approximately 9:44 p.m. May 5, LaGrange Police were dispatched to the 400 Block of New Franklin Road following a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered 55-year-old Timothy Waddell, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hit-and-run driver sought after 55-year-old killed in LaGrange

Preliminary findings revealed that an unidentified vehicle had hit Waddell and left the scene.

Authorities have identified the drivers involved in the fatal collision. Latriana Holmes has been apprehended and charged with Homicide by Vehicle in the 1st Degree and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Additionally, Kyandra Harris has been arrested and charged with Tampering with Evidence.

Police have also issued warrants for the arrest of Justin Dean, who faces charges of Homicide by Vehicle in the 1st Degree, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Tampering with Evidence. Efforts to locate Dean are ongoing, and the police are seeking the public's assistance in finding him.

According to Waddell's obituary, he had lived in LaGrange for 24 years and was employed at Arby's on New Franklin Road.

Anyone with information regarding Justin Dean's whereabouts is urged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000, where callers may be eligible for a cash reward.