19-year-old charged with teen's murder outside LaGrange home

A 19-year-old man is in custody facing a murder charge for the deadly shooting of a teen in front of a LaGrange home on Thursday night.

LaGrange police say shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a 911 call from a home on Memorial Court.

At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times in the front yard of the home. The teen was able to give some information to officers before he was rushed to a local hospital. He was not able to survive his injuries.

Detectives quickly began gathering evidence and located the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting.

Investigators tell FOX 5 that they identified 19-year-old Uriah Sincere Hall, a man "known by the victim's girlfriend," as a suspect.

Hall was taken into custody for questioning and charged with aggravated assault, felony murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information about the shooting that could help detectives, call the LaGrange Police Department at (770) 670-5174 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (404) 577-8477.