19-year-old charged with carrying rifle on Georgia Southwestern University campus

The Brief Authorities have charged a 19-year-old man who allegedly caused a shelter-in-place alert on the campus of Georgia Southwestern University earlier this week. Officials say Khamani Clayton was seen walking around the dormitories on campus carrying a rifle. No one was injured in the incident, and Clayton was taken into custody without incident.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 19-yera-old Khamani Clayton was spotted near the dormitories on campus with an AR-15.

The backstory:

Shortly before noon on Wednesday, Georgia Southwestern sent out an emergency alert asking everyone on campus to "shelter in place until further notice."

The university said that all visitors, employees and students who are not already on site should stay away and not attempt to enter the campus.

While details about the situation were limited at the time, the school later said the situation was resolved and that a non-GSW had been taken into custody.

What we know:

The GBI says that it was alerted by the Americus Police Department about a person with a rifle on the campus shortly before the alert went out.

According to investigators, Clayton entered the campus earlier that day, and was seen with the firearm, prompting reports that there was an active shooter on campus.

GBI agents, along with campus police, the Americus Police Department, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Natural Resources responded to the call and made sure that the area was clear.

Clayton was taken into custody off-campus without incident. He is now charged with theft by receiving stolen property and carrying weapons within a school safety zone.

Officials say no students were harmed during the incident.

What you can do:

The case remains under investigation. Officials are asking anyone with information about the situation to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Americus at (229) 931-2439 or by sending an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-597-8477.