All clear given at Georgia Southwestern University, suspect in custody

article

A potential safety issue was reported Wednesday afternoon on the campus of Georgia Southwestern University, according to the school.

What we know:

All individuals currently on campus were instructed to shelter in place until further notice.

Additionally, they asked all visitors, employees and students who are not already on site to stay away and do not attempt to enter the campus.

School officials said they were monitoring the situation and would provide updates as soon as information becomes available. However, they have not said what the potential safety issue may be.

The alert was posted shortly before noon on Wednesday.

At 1:46 p.m., the school posted on social meeting that the GSW had received the all clear and the safety concern was fully resolved. They all said a non-GSW student had been apprehended off campus by law enforcement. No other information was given.

Georgia Southwestern University is located in Americus.

Dig deeper:

GSW, a state public university, was founded in 1906 as the Third District Agricultural and Mechanical School. The college joined the University System of Georgia in 1932 along with other state-supported institutions of higher learning in Georgia, In 1964, it transitioned from a two-year college to a four-year college. Since then, it has developed several master's programs over the years. It offers academic degrees in four colleges, including the College of Arts and Sciences; College of Business and Computing; College of Education; and College of Nursing and Health Sciences. It has four sets of dorm complexes and is home to the James Earl Carter Library, named in honor of former President Jimmy Carter, and the Rosalynn Carter Institute.

In 2024, GSW had a total enrollment of 3,704 residential, commuter and online students.